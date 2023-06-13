Recognizing Academic Excellence: St. Ambrose Catholic School Announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll for Grades 4-8
GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School is proud to announce the 4th Quarter Honor Roll for grades 4 to 8. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and dedication throughout the quarter. St. Ambrose congratulates all the students who have earned a place on the honor roll and commends them for their hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a shining example to their peers and reflect the school's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of academic success.
4th GRADE High Honor Roll:
- Rylan Estes
- Finn Kane
- Joseph King
- Emma Kory
- Lydia Lara
- Caroline Morrissey
- Ryan Terry
4th GRADE Honor Roll:
- Collin Cruse
- Danica Dornes
- Charlie Droste
- Charlotte Hendrickson
- Benjamin Osborn
- Jackson Osborn
- Neal Pichee
- Asa Reinersman
- Liam Rose
- Finn Stephan
- Isla Stevenson
5th GRADE High Honor Roll:
- Piper Adams
- Bennett Anderson
- Karina Chew
- Erin Crawford
- Kayli Jacobs
- Elizabeth King
- Averie Kochan
- Charlotte Kohl
- Christian Monroe
- Grant Pruitt
- Laken Wong
5th GRADE Honor Roll:
- Noah Delehanty
- Natalie Droste
- Louis Franklin
- Leon Kerkemeyer
- Lydia Kribs
- Adelyn Labrenz
- Genevieve Merkle
- Brooklynn Robertson
- Grayson Sidwell
- Parker Williams
6th GRADE High Honor Roll:
- Isabelle Bassett
- Hadley Bohn
- Mallory Cronin
- Adelyn Estes
- Cooper Kane
- Catherine Pulaski
- Noah Rose
6th GRADE Honor Roll:
- Camille Hampton
- Carson Klasner
- Shane Morrissey
- Maggie Pruetzel
7th GRADE High Honor Roll:
- Josie Anderson
- Evan Brown
- Riley Clarkin
- Lena Droste
- Toby Eberlin
- Sabrina Eccles
- Joseph Gaither
- Kendall Kribs
7th GRADE Honor Roll:
- Keagan Anderson
- Daxter Dornes
- Henry Franklin
- Rylie Jacobs
- Diego Lara
- Margaret Morrissey
- Colin Mueller
- Nolan Pichee
- Sophia Statos
- Lucas Stephan
- Oliver Stevenson
- Myra Sutton
- Trenton Wilson
8th GRADE High Honor Roll:
- Logan Anderson
- Eli Baggio
- Madison Bassett
- Haley Bohn
- Emerson Bruns
- Mia Buchanan
- Peyton Delehanty
- Benjamin Droste
- Stella Frost
- Madelyn Hudanick
- Mya Pickens
- Chase Pruitt
- Joseph Stephan
- Landon Weirich
8th GRADE Honor Roll:
- Hubert Allen
- Daniel Bennett
- Ginger Finger
- Aidan Hayes
- Kooper Morrissey
- Alivia Noss
- Caden Ontis
- Ella Osborn
