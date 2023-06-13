St. Ambrose Catholic School announces the 4th Quarter Honor Roll for Grades 4-8, celebrating academic excellence and hard work.GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School is proud to announce the 4th Quarter Honor Roll for grades 4 to 8. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and dedication throughout the quarter. St. Ambrose congratulates all the students who have earned a place on the honor roll and commends them for their hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a shining example to their peers and reflect the school's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of academic success.

4th GRADE High Honor Roll:

  • Rylan Estes
  • Finn Kane
  • Joseph King
  • Emma Kory
  • Lydia Lara
  • Caroline Morrissey
  • Ryan Terry

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

4th GRADE Honor Roll:

  • Collin Cruse
  • Danica Dornes
  • Charlie Droste
  • Charlotte Hendrickson
  • Benjamin Osborn
  • Jackson Osborn
  • Neal Pichee
  • Asa Reinersman
  • Liam Rose
  • Finn Stephan
  • Isla Stevenson

5th GRADE High Honor Roll:

  • Piper Adams
  • Bennett Anderson
  • Karina Chew
  • Erin Crawford
  • Kayli Jacobs
  • Elizabeth King
  • Averie Kochan
  • Charlotte Kohl
  • Christian Monroe
  • Grant Pruitt
  • Laken Wong

5th GRADE Honor Roll:

  • Noah Delehanty
  • Natalie Droste
  • Louis Franklin
  • Leon Kerkemeyer
  • Lydia Kribs
  • Adelyn Labrenz
  • Genevieve Merkle
  • Brooklynn Robertson
  • Grayson Sidwell
  • Parker Williams

Article continues after sponsor message

6th GRADE High Honor Roll:

  • Isabelle Bassett
  • Hadley Bohn
  • Mallory Cronin
  • Adelyn Estes
  • Cooper Kane
  • Catherine Pulaski
  • Noah Rose

6th GRADE Honor Roll:

  • Camille Hampton
  • Carson Klasner
  • Shane Morrissey
  • Maggie Pruetzel

7th GRADE High Honor Roll:

  • Josie Anderson
  • Evan Brown
  • Riley Clarkin
  • Lena Droste
  • Toby Eberlin
  • Sabrina Eccles
  • Joseph Gaither
  • Kendall Kribs

7th GRADE Honor Roll:

  • Keagan Anderson
  • Daxter Dornes
  • Henry Franklin
  • Rylie Jacobs
  • Diego Lara
  • Margaret Morrissey
  • Colin Mueller
  • Nolan Pichee
  • Sophia Statos
  • Lucas Stephan
  • Oliver Stevenson
  • Myra Sutton
  • Trenton Wilson

8th GRADE High Honor Roll:

  • Logan Anderson
  • Eli Baggio
  • Madison Bassett
  • Haley Bohn
  • Emerson Bruns
  • Mia Buchanan
  • Peyton Delehanty
  • Benjamin Droste
  • Stella Frost
  • Madelyn Hudanick
  • Mya Pickens
  • Chase Pruitt
  • Joseph Stephan
  • Landon Weirich

8th GRADE Honor Roll:

  • Hubert Allen
  • Daniel Bennett
  • Ginger Finger
  • Aidan Hayes
  • Kooper Morrissey
  • Alivia Noss
  • Caden Ontis
  • Ella Osborn

More like this:

Oct 30, 2023 - St. Mary's Middle In Alton Releases Honor Roll List

Oct 30, 2023 - Jersey Middle School First-Quarter Honor Roll

Sep 14, 2023 - Reid Buffington is Music Maestro at Civic Memorial

4 days ago - Future Doctor, Current Student Superstar: Saisrivarsha Venigalla Shines at Edwardsville High

May 23, 2023 - St. Mary's Middle School Announces Fourth Quarter High Honor Roll, Honor Roll

Related Video:

St. Ambrose Holds Candlelight Vigil for Megan Labrenz

 