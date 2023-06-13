Recognizing Academic Excellence: St. Ambrose Catholic School Announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll for Grades 4-8 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School is proud to announce the 4th Quarter Honor Roll for grades 4 to 8. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and dedication throughout the quarter. St. Ambrose congratulates all the students who have earned a place on the honor roll and commends them for their hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a shining example to their peers and reflect the school's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of academic success. 4th GRADE High Honor Roll: Rylan Estes

Finn Kane

Joseph King

Emma Kory

Lydia Lara

Caroline Morrissey

Ryan Terry 4th GRADE Honor Roll: Collin Cruse

Danica Dornes

Charlie Droste

Charlotte Hendrickson

Benjamin Osborn

Jackson Osborn

Neal Pichee

Asa Reinersman

Liam Rose

Finn Stephan

Isla Stevenson 5th GRADE High Honor Roll: Piper Adams

Bennett Anderson

Karina Chew

Erin Crawford

Kayli Jacobs

Elizabeth King

Averie Kochan

Charlotte Kohl

Christian Monroe

Grant Pruitt

Laken Wong 5th GRADE Honor Roll: Noah Delehanty

Natalie Droste

Louis Franklin

Leon Kerkemeyer

Lydia Kribs

Adelyn Labrenz

Genevieve Merkle

Brooklynn Robertson

Grayson Sidwell

Hadley Bohn

Mallory Cronin

Adelyn Estes

Cooper Kane

Catherine Pulaski

Noah Rose 6th GRADE Honor Roll: Camille Hampton

Carson Klasner

Shane Morrissey

Maggie Pruetzel 7th GRADE High Honor Roll: Josie Anderson

Evan Brown

Riley Clarkin

Lena Droste

Toby Eberlin

Sabrina Eccles

Joseph Gaither

Kendall Kribs 7th GRADE Honor Roll: Keagan Anderson

Daxter Dornes

Henry Franklin

Rylie Jacobs

Diego Lara

Margaret Morrissey

Colin Mueller

Nolan Pichee

Sophia Statos

Lucas Stephan

Oliver Stevenson

Myra Sutton

Trenton Wilson 8th GRADE High Honor Roll: Logan Anderson

Eli Baggio

Madison Bassett

Haley Bohn

Emerson Bruns

Mia Buchanan

Peyton Delehanty

Benjamin Droste

Stella Frost

Madelyn Hudanick

Mya Pickens

Chase Pruitt

Joseph Stephan

Landon Weirich 8th GRADE Honor Roll: Hubert Allen

Daniel Bennett

Ginger Finger

Aidan Hayes

Kooper Morrissey

Alivia Noss

Caden Ontis

