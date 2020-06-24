EDWARDSVILLE — Recent graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Madeline Zuber and Beckie Scanlan have this week announced the launch of SocialCast Media, their new business. SocialCast Media is a public relations agency targeting the marketing and management needs for podcasts.

The new business owners will be offering services for both established and brand-new podcasters through two packages. The Monthly Management package includes podcast editing and copywriting, weekly social media promotion, weekly newsletters, website maintenance, and management. The Launch Package covers the monthly management package in addition to branding help, setup of social media and a website, and distribution for a two month period. Consultations to plan podcast needs are free.

“I have met so many people looking to start a podcast, but they don’t have time,” said Madeline Zuber, CEO of SocialCast Media. “I decided I had the time and experience to make podcasting a reality, and a fun one at that, for anyone.”

Zuber and Scanlan both earned degrees in Applied Communication Studies on the public relations track and will be using their skills to reach and engage more listeners for clients.

“The podcasting industry is rapidly growing – anybody can podcast about anything,” said Beckie Scanlan, President of SocialCast Media. “I’m extremely excited to help amplify our clients’ voices in this loud industry.”

For more information about SocialCast Media, visit www.socialcastmediagroup.com or follow SocialCast Media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

