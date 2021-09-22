Recent felonies filed





ALTON - John A. Hammond, 41, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Alton, has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a handgun after having been convicted of gun charges in 2009 and 2005. Bail was set at $250,000. Hammond was charged June 10, but the charging document was suppressed until Wednesday.

BETHALTO - Evan L. Williams, 39, of Bethalto, was charged Wednesday with felony domestic battery.

He allegedly hit a female household member on Sept. 13 after having been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault in 2003.

BETHALTO - A Cottage Hills man is facing a burglary charge and two charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.

He is accused of entering a building on Sept. 10 in the first block of Northwood Drive with the intent to commit a theft.

He is also accused of fleeing from police on Sept. 11 at, at least 21 mph over the speed limit and disobeying two or more traffic control devices. The charges were made public Wednesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

GLEN CARBON - Erin K. Anderson, 39, of the 3400 block of Hartzel Road, Edwardsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of a prescription pain reliever on June 11. The case was made public on Wednesday, but the alleged offense occurred on June 11. Bail was set at $20,000.

