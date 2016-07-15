SHILOH – Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois is holding its premier “RunRide-Rebuild Together” fundraiser on Saturday, August 14, 2016. This family-friendly event will raise money to provide needed home repair and renovation services to low income homeowners, ensuring they are safe, warm, and dry.

Participants of all fitness levels will be able to join a 20 or 40 mile bike ride beginning at 8:00 a.m. or a 5K walk or run beginning at 9:00 a.m. The event will be hosted by and held at The Cyclery and Fitness Center of Shiloh, located at 1225 Thouvenot Lane, Shiloh, IL 62269. The entry fee is $25 and includes a free t-shirt commemorating the event.

Those interested in walking, running, or riding can register at the Shiloh or Edwardsville Cyclery locations or go online to rebuildingtogether-swi.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Come join the fun!

Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois is focused on ensuring low income home-owners are safe, warm, and dry. As economic situations continue to worsen, along with rapidly increasing costs of homeownership and healthcare, many low-income, disabled, veterans and elderly families are forced to choose between daily necessities and much needed home modifications or repairs. Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois is committed to rehabilitating the houses of low-income, elderly, and handicapped homeowners, so they can live independently in warmth and safety. Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois’ service area covers all communities within Madison County, Jersey County, and St Clair County, Illinois.

Those wishing to donate or volunteer for Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois may email program@rebuildingtogether-swi.org or call 618-876-4578.

