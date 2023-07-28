Rebuilding Metro East: Interstate projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in the Metro East are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Eighteen major projects combined represent a total investment of more than $762 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region. “Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Metro East area and throughout the state,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.” Of the 18 major projects in the Metro East, five are scheduled to be completed in 2023 and the remaining 13 are anticipated to be completed from 2024 through 2027. Interstate 270 over Mississippi River bridge replacement. The project began in fall 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2027. Expect nighttime lane closures. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Eastbound Interstate 70 ramp to northbound Interstate 255 and the westbound I-70 ramp to southbound I-255 includes bridge painting. The project began in fall 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023. Each ramp will be reduced to one lane.

Illinois 159 from Center Grove Road to West Country Lane includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began in spring 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

U.S. 67/Illinois 111 from just north of Airport Road to Illinois 3 in Godfrey includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began in spring 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Illinois 157 from St. Louis Street to South University Drive in Edwardsville includes resurfacing and ADA improvements, as well as intersection improvements. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2023 and be completed in fall 2024. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Illinois 267 from 0.4 miles south of Short Road to Jersey County Line includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2023 and be completed in fall 2024. One lane of traffic will be maintained.

Illinois 111 south of Pontoon Road to just south of Horseshoe Lake Road in Granite City includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2023 and be completed in spring 2024. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Beltline Road from Illinois 157 to Illinois 159 in Collinsville includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin in fall 2023 and be completed in spring 2024. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Illinois 162/157 at Judy’s Branch Creek includes intersection relocation from north junction of Illinois 157 to the south junction of Illinois 157. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2024 and to be completed in summer 2028. Expect lane closures and signed detours.

Illinois 3 at west Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane includes intersection reconstruction. The project is anticipated to begin in winter 2025 and to be completed in summer 2026. Expect road closures and signed detours.

Illinois 3 from I-255 to Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project began in fall 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in fall 2023. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

I-57 from Jefferson County Line to just north of Illinois 161 includes pavement reconstruction and bridge repair. The project began in summer 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in winter 2024. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Illinois 163 from Illinois 157 to south Prairie Dupont Creek includes new shoulders. The project began in fall 2022 and is expected to be completed in summer 2023. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

U.S. 50 from just west of Schantz Road to Anne Avenue in O’Fallon includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2023 and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. Expect intermittent lane closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Illinois 13/153 from Illinois 4 to Perry County Line includes resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin in fall 2023 and is expected to be completed in fall 2024. One lane of traffic will be maintained.

Air Mobility Drive Extension from Illinois 161 to Illinois 158/177 includes new construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed in summer 2026. Traffic impacts are not expected.

Interstate 64 from west of Greenmount to 1.1 miles west of Illinois 158 includes widening, resurfacing, interchange improvements and bridge repairs. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2024 and is expected to be completed in fall 2026. Expect intermittent lane closures.

I-255 from 0.2 miles north of Illinois 157 to Illinois 15 includes resurfacing, bridge and ramp repairs. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2024 and be completed in winter 2027. To be determined - Expect intermittent lane closures or closure with signed detours. Two-way traffic will be maintained. "The Metro East is a heavily traveled area and through Rebuild Illinois we are ensuring the region continues to meet the demands of drivers," said state Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "When we invest in our roads, bridges and transportation networks, we are not only revitalizing our communities, but paving the way for progress and opportunities for the future." "These are not just transformative investments that will create jobs right now, they're projects that will prepare our region to meet the long-term demands of tomorrow," said Assistant House Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). "From improving safety to expanding access, these infrastructure projects are modernizing our region and will be a boon for all of our local communities." Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. "Mayors throughout Southwestern Illinois support the state's efforts to strengthen and rebuild our area's infrastructure," said Freeburg Mayor Seth Speiser, president of the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors. "These planned projects are necessary to make us safer and support a strong economy." Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state. "These investments in the Metro East will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down." For news on these and other projects in IDOT's District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook.