ALTON – Hookie, Polyshades, Biff K'narly and the Reptilians and now Reaver are all Alton-based bands who have celebrated release shows at Bottle and Barrel on Broadway in the last five months.

Reaver, a post-hardcore band composed of Alex Reed, Sawyer Wiseman and Christian Shank, recorded its latest five-song EP at Southtown Sound, a recording studio in Springfield, Illinois. To debut that EP, the band is hosting a release show at the pub Friday night. Doors to the show open at 7 p.m. and music should start around 7:30 p.m., Shank said. There is a $5 cover charge at the door, but all show-goers will receive a copy of that EP upon entry – while supplies last.

Supporting Reaver will be four other acts from across the region. Springfield-based Bottom Bracket plays an eclectic blend of math rock and pop punk, Shank said. Alton will be the third stop on their five-stop mini-tour. The band was invited by Reed, who played with members in other bands when they lived near the Riverbend area.

“It's hard to put their genre in a definitive bracket,” Shank said of the band.

Glen Carbon-based math rock instrumental band Ursi is composed of a guitarist and a drummer.

“They're really cool guys who make intricate good music,” Shank said. “They'd be good for people who like bands like Tera Melos.”

From St. Louis, bands Cult Season and Magma Diver will be joining the bill. Cult Season is a recently-founded band with whom Shank said Reaver played in St. Louis in late December or early January. He described their sound as “garage rock, but heavier.” He said their music fit well with Reaver's overall sound.

Magma Diver was described by Shank as a mysterious thrash metal hardcore band from St. Louis composed of “a couple of guys in masks.”

