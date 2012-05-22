EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., MAY 21, 2012 . . . Reality Salon and Spa, a 16-year provider of salon and spa services in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area, is excited to announce several major changes underway which are going to strengthen and expand the business going forward. The company is launching a new product at its salon and nationwide as well as undergoing a major renovation at its location in Edwardsville.

Cynthia Van Patten, owner of Reality Salon and Spa, is teaming with her husband, Robert Van Patten, an experienced business executive, to launch a new and innovative technology to the salon industry. The new technology will consists of a hair straighten tool and a collection of products aimed at straightening hair without causing damage and is being launched as Coolway, Inc.

According to Cynthia Van Patten, owner of Reality Salon and Spa and Vice President of Sales and Education of the Coolway, Inc. Professional division. “I have not seen a technology this advanced hit the market in a very long time and I am honored to lead the launch in the United States.” Coolway, Inc. holds two separate Patents-Pending, one on the Smart Tool Flat Iron and one Patent-Pending on the amazing Transform Spray and Boost Cream, key components to the technology. The Smart Tool Flat Iron is the first of its kind that operates only at really low temperatures to eliminate damage to the hair while still straightening the hair. The shampoo, conditioner and treatment products are new to the market as well and will be introduced at Reality Salon and Spa before being launched nationwide.”

The technology is expected to be available to customers at Reality Salon and Spa by July 2012.

In addition to heading the U.S. launch this summer, Bob Van Patten, Chief Operating Officer of Coolway Professional, will also control the newly built distribution and manufacturing plant in Wood River for Coolway Professional that is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

Zachary Van Patten has been named Plant Manager for the Coolway Professional manufacturing plant. Zachary Van Patten is a graduate of Edwardsville High School class of 2006. Zachary Van Patten completed his apprenticeship training under lead scientist and chemist for Coolway, James Humphreys in Vancouver B.C. Canada and is excited for the opportunity and ready to get started.

The introduction of this new technology will also lead to changes at Reality Salon and Spa. Reality Salon and Spa’s location at 4-157 Center in Edwardsville, will be enhanced with a major facelift this fall to include all new interior-wall structures, paint, floor coverings and lighting.

Cynthia Van Patten adds, “After being exposed to some really incredible technology on this project, I wanted to incorporate that into my own salon. LCD’s in the mirrors, iPad cloud management, and all the green technology I can incorporate have been included in our plans. We are very excited about the future of the salon and know that customers are going to love its new look!”

As part of the changes underway at the salon, Reality Salon and Spa will be converting to station rentals instead of offering employees a commission-base. This will allow hair professionals who want to “manage” their own business to do so on a rental basis and allow salon owners to focus on building the new companies.

“It’s a win-win for everyone. The staff is really excited and I’m very excited about all the changes we have planned,” states Cynthia Van Patten. “Adding my husband to my team, with all his years of experience in business, is going to make Reality Salon and Spa more successful than ever. I have been strategically paring down my staff, because unfortunately, not every hairdresser is cut out to be a part of this project but I believe the ones that remain are the ones… the team. We are thankful for all the support and dedication of our many customers and staff and we look forward to remodeling our premier salon and spa destination in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon.”

Reality Salon and Spa is located at 4, 157 Center in Edwardsville. For more information about Reality Salon and Spa or the Coolway, Inc. hair straightening treatment, please call (618) 656-1545.

