



GLEN CARBON - Reality Salon & Spa today formally announced its relocation to 1 Ginger Creek Meadows Drive in Glen Carbon. The salon and spa, which has served clients throughout the St. Louis region and beyond for more than 19 years, marks the move with a name change and the addition of a new sophisticated barbershop for men and a boutique.

Continuing to provide its long-time salon and spa services such as hair design, massage, nail services, eyelash extensions as well as servicing wedding and group parties, Reality Salon & Spa will now operate as A Julian Felix Beautique, homage to owner Cynthia Van Patten’s heritage as part Mexican American. Julian Felix is Van Patten’s great grandfather who legally emigrated from Mexico in the early 1900’s in pursuit of the American dream.

Equally part French, Van Patten chose French-inspired aesthetics for the salon’s interior design. The salon & spa also includes a boutique with a selection of clothing, jewelry and art as well as a full bar serving cocktails, beer and wine to clients while they receive services. Next year Kelcie Mason, Licensed Massage Therapist, will incorporate Yoga classes into the spa’s menu as well. Private space is also available for wedding parties, corporate groups and more.

“I wanted to do something different with the name to reflect a new feel to the environment. The word Beautique says it all. Helping women and men feel and look their best. I also wanted to provide a more unique and personal experience for our clients, incorporating a boutique which offers a unique collection of accessories, jewelry and art along with a full service bar so guests can enjoy an adult beverage while they are visiting our salon and spa.

"Every detail was very well thought out so the second our clients walk in the door, they know they’ve stepped into something different invoking a feeling of glamour and beauty and when they leave, they feel exceptionally confident.”

Adjacent to Julian Felix Beautique is The Iron Rooster Barbier, a sophisticated barbershop tailored to men who want a more upscale and focused approach to receiving barber services. Designed with a Rustic-French flair, The Iron Rooster was created to provide men a separate, private space for a more personalized experience that goes beyond the typical comb and cut service.

“Men are looking for extras like styling tips and beard care in a Man’s Man environment and we think we’ve achieved that.” Miranda Rushing is the acting Manager of The Iron Rooster. “My training in New Jersey was heavily focused on men’s cuts and I’m excited for the opportunity," says Miss Rushing.

“Our customers at The Iron Rooster can relax with a beer or cocktail and watch television while they receive great service. We want them to feel special too and to have a great experience,” added Van Patten.

The Iron Rooster and the clothing and jewelry boutique, Dora’s Closet, are both part of Van Patten’s entrepreneurial approach to the beauty-service industry. Operated by employees of the salon, Van Patten gives guidance, leadership and in some cases funding to the managers of these facilities so they can be fostered into successful, independent business women.

“I have always had entrepreneurial interests and have successfully started and managed several business throughout the years. I want other women to have the same experience so I want to take the knowledge and success I have achieved and lend it to others so they can set a strong foundation as a business owner,” said Van Patten. “I love to watch the progress and growth that can be made in building a business. I have aspirations of expanding even further at our new location to include a Cosmetology School in the lower level.”

To show off the new facilities, Van Patten and her staff will host a grand opening event on Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Public attendance is encouraged as a fundraising effort will be underway benefiting the Glen-Ed Pantry as they approach the holiday season, the pantry’s busiest time of year. Visitors at the Grand Opening will have the opportunity to sign bricks on the wall of Iron Rooster for $20 to publicly show their support and raise funds for Glen-Ed Pantry so it can help others in the community have a more plentiful holiday.

For more information about the Grand Opening event or to make an appointment at Julian Felix Beautique or Iron Rooster, please call (618) 656-3333 or (618) 656-1545. Online appointments may be made in real time at www.realitysalonandspa.com, www.jfbeuatique.com, www.theironroosterbarbier.com or on Facebook.

