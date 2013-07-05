EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, wants to remind taxpayers that the first installment of real estate taxes is due Wednesday.

“Property taxes are paid in four installments and the first one is due July 10,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said that more than 130,000 property tax bills were mailed in May and although some taxpayers immediately made their first installment, or paid their bill entirely, he said he knows others may need a reminder.

“We just want to make sure it doesn’t slip someone’s mind,” he said.

He said taxpayers that don’t want to visit the Treasurer’s Office or mail their bill they can take advantage of the ease and convenience of paying online at www.madcotreasurer.org.

“Our website allows taxpayers to pay their bill from home, the office or wherever it’s convenient for them at whatever time is convenient for them,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said that so far nearly 2,000 taxpayers scheduled their tax payments and thousands more made the first installment using the Treasurer’s website. He said although this year isn’t the first for taxpayers to pay online, the site is easier to navigate and provides a wealth of information to the taxpayer.

“The improvements provide enhanced security as well as allow for a quicker transfer and processing of payments,” he said.

Taxpayers have until Tuesday to set up their scheduled payments using an e-check. The installments are then automatically withdrawn from the taxpayers checking or savings account on July 10, Sept. 10, Oct. 10 and Dec. 10. Taxpayers can also pay the first installment using an e-check or credit card.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection and distribution of taxes. This collection process will extend throughout the four installments and conclude with the annual tax sale in February 2014.

For questions or more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260. Also visit www.facebook.com/madisoncountytreasurer to stay in touch with what’s going on in the Treasurer’s Office.

