Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College will offer two eight-week Real Estate Transactions classes beginning March 21 and March 22 that are the first in a series of studies needed to obtain licensure.

Real Estate Transactions (REAL 132) examines the nature of real estate and its ownership, titles, legal descriptions, uses, contracts, leases, taxation and values. The successful completion of the course, plus other classes, qualifies students to take the Illinois Real Estate Salesperson

Examination, which is the test required for state licensing as a real estate agent. Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Salesperson Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Lewis and Clark is offering two Real Estate Transactions classes taught by Kevin Botterbush. Both classes meet on the Godfrey Campus. REAL 132 (Section B6) is offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 21 in the Robert Watson Math Building Room 311. REAL 132 (Section B1) is offered at 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, March 22 in the River Bend Arena Room 206.

There is still time to enroll – do so online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

For more information about the Real Estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

