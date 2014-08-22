GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering one section of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135) and one section of Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136), both of which are needed for the exam.

REAL 136 (Section 01) meets 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Tuesday and Fridays Aug. 26 through Dec. 18. REAL 135 (Section A6) will meet 7-9:40 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Aug. 25 through Oct. 15. Both sections meet on the Godfrey campus and are taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

