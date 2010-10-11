Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a second eight-week class in Real Estate Transactions beginning October 18. The class meets 6:30-9:30 p.m. two nights per week (Mondays and Wednesday) through December 17 on the Godfrey campus and is taught by real estate broker Kevin Botterbush.



“If you’re interested in getting in the real estate business, now is the time,” Botterbush said. “Changes for licensure are expected in the future and taking this class and passing the state exam is a good idea before requirements change.”

Real Estate 132 examines the nature of real estate and its ownership, titles, legal descriptions, uses, contracts, leases, taxation and values. Upon successful completion of the course, students are qualified to take the Illinois Real Estate Salesperson Examination, which is the test required for state licensing as a real estate agent.



Students must be 21-years-old to take the test and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.



For more information contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

