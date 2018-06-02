After a successful basketball career at Marquette Catholic, shooting guard, Reagan Snider will be attending Lindenwood-Belleville and will be a member of the basketball program on a full-ride scholarship.

“It's pretty awesome. I mean everybody dreams of getting their college paid for by playing basketball or through sport. So I'm just really thankful and blessed I can help my parents out.”

He will be apart of Vincent Meninno’s first full-time recruiting class. He wrapped up his first season with the Lynx going 13-18.

“Coach Meninno was the first to offer out of all the schools that offered me. We’ve built a close bond and being with a new coach I thought I felt like I can start the program off and be his guy right away. Being a young guy, we can relate well together,” Snider said. “It’s very exciting.”

Snider will leave a legacy at Marquette being a crucial part of one of their most successful eras in school history. In his four years playing for the Explorers, Snider helped his team go 94-27. In his final two seasons, Marquette went 59-5.

“Probably his most positive attribute is his defensive intensity he brought. If he decided he’s going to shut somebody down he could do it every night for us,” Marquette head coach Steve Medford said. “We always put him on the toughest guy every single night, and he responded to that really well.”

“He probably could’ve had more points and this and that. A lot of guys sacrificed a lot to be apart of something that was bigger than them. I think that’s probably one of the hardest things for a young man to do and come to grips with, and a lot of our kids did that, especially Reagan.”

Snider was just about always an instant impact since his freshman season. He was the sixth man off the bench and then a certified starter his sophomore year and on.

“The experience definitely helps. I'm getting stronger and playing against older guys. I started off my freshman as the, and I eventually started. So I started four years. It means a lot,” Snider said. “Moving to next level playing of course with grown men.”

Snider’s favorite memory was this past season going undefeated in the regular season, a rarity in any athletes career. Snider has taken that experience as an invaluable lesson to work hard and be prepared for every game knowing they’ll get every opponent’s best game or close to it.

“It was fun with my teammates. It's a grind every day working together, but I wish it could have went longer, but it's all good,” Snider said. I learned to work hard every day, and never stop preparing for teams and be ready because everybody’s coming at you [because] of your record.”

He states that’ll he’ll miss being around the school with his friends and teammates as well as playing in Marquette’s small gymnasium with their student section.

“I’ll definitely miss the family base here. All my close buddies and the student section. Being a small gym it was an electric crowd,” Snider said.

“He put his heart and soul into the team. I’ll always remember Reagan from the standpoint of how hard he played and how much he loved the game,” Medford said. “I’ve said this about a lot of kids we’ve had here, as good of a basketball player he is he’s a better kid. He’s a really good kid.”

Regarding on choosing Lindenwood-Belleville, Snider stated that he appreciates the campus being small with modern architecture and facilities.

“Since it's new they've been renovating it so it’s really nice and new and a good location close to home,” Snider said. “Going to a smaller school, so it's more like Marquette, not coming from a big public school.”

For Medford, people like Reagan Snider don’t grow on trees, and it’ll be a bit surreal when he’s not in the gym this summer to meet up with the team.

“We’re going to miss him. He’s been such a big part of our program,” Medford said on Snider’s legacy. “It’s going to be different coming in here whenever we start summer basketball, and there’s no Reagan. I’m proud of what he accomplished.”

