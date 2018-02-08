EDWARDSVILLE - Reagan Farris, a Goshen Elementary School first-grader had a big week when she knew the correct answer to the Black History Fun Fact, "created hundreds of uses for peanuts."

Her answer was George Washington Carver. Farris knew that Carver was a world-famous chemist who made important agricultural discoveries and inventions. His research on peanuts, sweet potatoes and other products helped poor Southern farmers vary their crops and improve their diets.

Throughout the month of February, Goshen students will learn interesting facts during the school's morning meeting and return to their class to discuss and research the correct answers. Students are asked to share their answers during the morning assembly in the innovative Black History Month review method.

