Ready, Set, Wear – It Day is coming soon! With their small size, inflatable life jackets keep you cool on a hot day, allow you to freely move around the boat, and come in a variety of belt and harness styles. While inflatable PFD's have a reputation for comfort, they do require a little preparation for the season that's best done at least a day before your first outing. Here's a quick five-step prep for your inflatable life jacket ready from the Corps of Engineers and the Boat US Foundation: Open it up and look for any tears or abrasions. Remove the cartridge and check the inflation mechanism for corrosion. Blow up the life jacket using the manual inflation tube which is found on the upper left front of the life jacket. Go wax the boat, organize a tackle box, or do some other busy work while you leave the fully inflated life jacket alone for 24 hours. If, after the time is up and the life jacket still holds air, deflate and repack according to the instructions which can usually be found on an inside flap. If you'd like some help inspecting and repacking the belt pack and harness style inflatable life jackets, videos can be found at BoatUS.org/Inflatables. The Corps of Engineers will host a Ready, Set, Wear-It Day for inflatable PFD's and regular PFD's on May 16, 2015 at 2 p.m. during the Riverlands Paddle Festival. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in this World Record setting event. Bring your jackets whether they are inflatable or regular PFD's and be part of the event. For more information, please call the National Great Rivers at 618.462.6979 or visit www.readysetwearit.com to view last year's results.