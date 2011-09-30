Godfrey, Ill. – Young students who struggle in English and reading can now find the extra help they need to succeed with College for Kids at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Ready, Set, Read is a one-on-one tutoring program designed to improve students’ phonics and word recognition, spelling, writing, critical thinking and comprehension skills, and allows each student to work at his or her own pace alongside experienced and engaging teachers.

The research-based activities and curriculum utilized in the program are an expansion of the Read4Life program, which is designed to help students learn strategies and skills that are vital to their educational achievement.

This program is an adapted version of a successful reading program hosted by local educator Megan Tyler, of Brighton, this past summer.

“Each of the students were individually assessed to determine their reading level and to identify areas to focus instruction. Every student in the program made progress. Many of the students gained strategies to increase their reading accuracy, fluency and comprehension,” Tyler said. “Many students also gained motivation and confidence through the encouragement of teachers and because they were instructed in ways that allowed them to experience success with reading.”

The program was well received by parents and students alike –

“It helped reinforce reading skills and allowed time to practice strategies and fluency” said one parent, who participated in an end-of -session survey.

“(My child) seemed interested in the material and like discussing it after the day. She enjoyed it and it actually gave her more confidence,” said another.

“The teachers helped us with chunking the words and spacing the words and I'm a better reader now,” said one student.

College for Kids, a division of Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark, will offer 30-minute personal sessions from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on the college’s Godfrey campus. The cost is $100 for four sessions.



“This literacy program is a wonderful addition to College for Kids. It is one more way we are striving to empower kids in our community with knowledge that will take them far,” said Katie Haas, assistant director of CCL. “While reading is the first subject to be offered in an individualized tutoring format, we are also making plans for expansion in the coming months to include other subjects like math and science.”

New sessions start every month. Call (618) 468-5750 today to register.

