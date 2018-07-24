GODFREY - The Centralia Economic Development Office invites local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region to meet the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) staff from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA) Office, located at6722 Godfrey Rd., in Godfrey.

Metro East SBDC staff will be available for one-on-one confidential counseling sessions with business owners and entrepreneurs. Topics will include, but are not limited to:

Business financing

Marketing assistance

Social media strategy

Business plans

Expansion opportunities

Buying and/or selling a business

State/federal regulations

Exporting and international trade

Marc Voegele, owner of Express Employment Professionals, will present a 60-minute “Generational Differences in the Workplace” workshop, starting at noon.

This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources that the SBDC has to offer. Attendees who desire to meet privately with an SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling (618) 650-2929.

Metro East SBDC Director JoAnn DiMaggio May finds these open house events to be an effective way to connect with the local business community. “We always enjoy SBDC Community Days and greatly appreciate RBGA President John Keller for serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May. “It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive.”

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least 10 SBDC Days in 2018.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and SIUE as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

