GRAFTON - Although the park opened for the summer Memorial Day Weekend, the real kick off to the summer season at Raging Rivers Waterpark is the Annual RiverBend Growth Association Duck Race.

Doubling as a Business After Hours event for the RBGA, the fundraiser serves as both a large networking event and fun night out for business owners and their employees.

“We enjoy seeing our friends and the businesses around us come out and enjoy the evening with us,” Donna Smith, General Manager of Raging Rivers Waterpark said. “We have lots to offer here and we’re just so excited to share it!”



Scott Adams, President of Raging Rivers Waterpark, explained the details of the event:

“Everyone who comes in this evening adopts a duck for $5, which goes to all kinds of great things in our community. Those ducks race around the Endless River. At about 6:30 p.m., the shotgun goes off and away goes the ducks. One by one they come in, so your number goes on the big board and there are lots and lots of prizes.”

In one of the RiverBend Growth Association’s biggest events of the year, 500 to 1,200 people arrive at the park to enjoy time with friends, network between businesses and enjoy the surroundings.



“We have an absolutely gorgeous night,” Monica Bristow, President of the RBGA, said, “We have about 13 corporate booths, people showing off their wears and services and then we have 25 or 30 corporate sponsors who are here just enjoying a wonderful evening with their employees and having a good time.”

Along with RBGA and Raging Rivers Waterpark, organizations such as Alton Memorial Hospital, American Water, Freer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, St. Peters Hardware & Rental and The Telegraph assisted in hosting the event.

