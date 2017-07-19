RBGA Business After Hours cancelled for Thursday at Alton Marina
July 19, 2017 2:53 PM
GODFREY - Due to the excessive heat and for the safety of members the RiverBend Growth Association’s Business After Hours scheduled for this Thursday for Alton Marina has been cancelled.
The event will not be rescheduled.
“We thank our hosts for their time and efforts,” said Trish Holmes of the RBGA.