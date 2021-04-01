GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is pleased to announce an informational Zoom call to be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00 am. featuring two topics of interest to all.

The first subject will be “Identity Theft Prevention, Social Engineering and Phishing/Smishing Scams” presented by Jenny King, Information Security and Information Technology Officer at Jersey State Bank. Martha Morse, Business Development Officer at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will then present “Ways Employers Can Help Troubled Employees Relieve Financial Stress”. There will be the opportunity to ask questions during and after the presentations.

The RBGA is proud to offer this during April, Financial Literacy Month, as a continuation of its monthly Community Updates Series.

To register please visit rbga.org, call 618-467-2280 or email dhagen@growthassociation.com.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the RiverBend. For more information contact us at; growthassociation.com or call 618-467-2280.

