KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE sophomore guard Ray'Sean Taylor has been selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All District Team.

Taylor earned First Team honors on the District 18 team, voted on by the member coaches of the NABC. He is SIUE's first ever selection to the All-District team.

Taylor led SIUE in scoring at 15.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference. His 3.0 assists per game also led the team and was good for 12th in the league. He scored in double figures in 25 of 32 games, led SIUE in scoring in 13 games and scored at least 20 points in a game nine times during the year. He set a career high with 30 points at Tennessee Tech Jan. 26.

Taylor also was SIUE's first ever selection to the All-OVC first team, announced earlier this month.

