HARTFORD - Raymond and Billie Spann of Hartford recently submitted a form to be included in Riverbender.com's Love Stories with their story.

The couple said they began their relationship on June 20, 1994, and were married on July 28, 2017, and attribute the success of their relationship to their deep understanding and enjoyment of each other's presence.

"We know each other and enjoy the company of each other," Billie Spann shared, summarizing what makes their relationship special.

The couple has built a trove of cherished memories over the years. Among these, a standout moment for them was attending a Kenny Chesney concert together.

