Raymond & Elyse Strebel 30-Year Anniversary

Couples Names: Raymond and Elyse Strebel

Date Married: August 21, 1993

Years Married: 30

Marriage Details: Congratulations to Raymond and Angela "Elyse" Strebel of Alton who are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on August 21. With humble beginnings the couple always worked to enrich each other's life throughout their journey and has amassed thousands of wonderful memories. Through their years they have been blessed with two children, Tyler and Jeremy, whom they have had the good fortune to watch grow into successful men whom they love and cherish. Ray and Elyse would like to thank all the amazing people that have touched their life and look forward to sharing time with those in their next chapter.