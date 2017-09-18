Raven Maria-Rose Mott
September 18, 2017 1:31 PM
Name: Raven Maria-Rose Mott
Parents: Sarah Tidwell and Kevin Mott, Jr. of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 6 lbs 0 oz
Birth Length: 18.5 inches
Time : 11:40 AM
Date: September 12, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Lyndzey Maria-Lee (2)
Grandparents: Edward Tidwell, Cottage Hills; Michelle Tidwell, Estes Park, CO
Carol Mott, Alton; Kevin Mott, Alton
Great Grandparents: Princeston Tidwell, Cottage Hills
