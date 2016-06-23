CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on the tornadoes that hit Illinois last night:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Given the reports of tornado touchdowns across north-central Illinois last night, we are fortunate things are not worse and are thankful there were no fatalities. Diana and I are thinking of those who were injured or suffered property damage in the storms and send our prayers to you.

“I continue to receive regular updates from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency on damage assessment and cleanup today, and the Illinois State Police are on patrol offering assistance to local law enforcement. A special thanks to our first responders and volunteers who have been working tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the safety of our citizens.”