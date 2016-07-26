Rauner releases statement on indictments on 34 alleged gang members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on today’s announcement by U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Fardon on the indictments of 34 alleged gang members: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “I applaud U.S. Attorney Fardon for his work to bring charges against 34 alleged gang members in Chicago today. Through diligent, cooperative efforts like this, law enforcement at the city, state, and federal levels can make great strides in reducing the crime that is devastating our neighborhoods. We must work together to ensure that all residents feel safe and have the opportunity to thrive.” Print Version Submit a News Tip