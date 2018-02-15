SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner has directed all entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly both the United States and Illinois state flags at half-staff in remembrance of Chicago Police Commander Paul R. Bauer.

Commander Bauer, a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, February 13, 2018 during a struggle with a suspect outside the James R. Thompson Center, in downtown Chicago.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Commander Bauer, a hero who dedicated his life to protecting the people of Chicago and the state of Illinois,” Gov. Rauner said. “Commander Bauer was a man of honor who earned nearly 70 awards and honorable mentions during his career, a testament to the pride he had in doing what he loved. His wife, daughter, family, and the entire law enforcement community are in our prayers as they mourn this tragic loss.”

The Illinois Flag Display Act governs the protocol for statewide flag-lowering. It calls for flags to be lowered to half-staff two days before the funeral, and on the day of the funeral, for a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Flags will be lowered from sunrise Thursday, February 15 until sunset Saturday, February 17, to honor Commander Bauer.

More like this: