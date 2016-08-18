URBANA – Governor Bruce Rauner today, at a press conference at Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana, signed Senate Bill 2403, known as Gabby’s Law, to require Illinois hospitals to be better prepared to recognize and treat patients with sepsis or septic shock.

The legislation is named in honor of Gabby Galbo of Monticello, who died in 2012 due to untreated sepsis. Following her death, Gabby’s parents, Liz and Tony, began work to pass this legislation, which received unanimous support in both the Senate and the House, to honor her memory.

“This bill is an example of good public policy, policy that will save lives,” said Governor Rauner. “But we are saddened, because it was due to the loss of 5-year-old Gabby Galbo that this legislation was sent my desk. Gabby’s Law will save lives while honoring this little girl's legacy. It will have a tremendous impact in Illinois for years to come.”

SB 2403 requires hospitals to adopt evidence-based protocols for the early recognition and treatment of patients with sepsis, severe sepsis, or septic shock that are based on generally accepted standards of care. It requires the protocols contain certain components, including those specific to identifying and treating adults and children.

“This legislation honors Gabby Galbo and her family by improving the quality of care for all Illinoisans and sheds light on this deadly condition,” said State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), Senate sponsor of the legislation. “Early detection saves lives. If we can prevent just one family from having to deal with the pain that the Galbo family has gone through, then this law will have honored Gabby’s memory well.”

“I’d like to thank the Governor for being here today to sign Gabby’s Law. I also want to thank the Galbo family for bringing awareness to this issue and for showing great strength in their testimony to the House earlier this year,” said State Rep. Bill Mitchell (R-Forsyth), House sponsor of the legislation. “Illinois hospitals need to implement sepsis protocols to help ensure that no other family has to go through the pain and loss the Galbos suffered. We are hopeful that Gabby’s Law will help advance medical treatment to prevent sepsis deaths.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year more than 250,000 Americans die from sepsis - and the disease leaves thousands of survivors with life-altering after effects.

“Sepsis is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Every 2.5 minutes someone dies of sepsis,” said Regional Presence Health President & CEO Jared Rogers, M.D. “No one is immune, and sepsis can strike anyone regardless of age, race or station in life. Everyone at Presence Health is thankful to the Galbo family for bringing attention to this serious issue. We are fortunate to have Senator Chapin Rose and the Illinois legislature involved in quality healthcare and thank Governor Rauner for signing SB 2403 focused on dealing with sepsis so more survive this potentially devastating condition.”

