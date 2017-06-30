SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on Sen. Bill Brady’s election as the new Senate Republican Leader:

“It’s an honor to congratulate Sen. Bill Brady as the new Senate Republican Leader. He is a champion for Illinois families – understanding the changes our state needs to create jobs, lower property taxes, strengthen schools, and reform our political system. I look forward to working with all of the outstanding leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus as we work to fix Illinois by creating a more responsive and responsible state government.”

