Rauner congratulates Sen. Bill Brady on election for Senate Republican Leader

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on Sen. Bill Brady's election as the new Senate Republican Leader:

"It's an honor to congratulate Sen. Bill Brady as the new Senate Republican Leader. He is a champion for Illinois families – understanding the changes our state needs to create jobs, lower property taxes, strengthen schools, and reform our political system. I look forward to working with all of the outstanding leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus as we work to fix Illinois by creating a more responsive and responsible state government."