SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Neli Vazquez-Rowland to the Illinois Tollway Authority. Her experience with leading a non-profit in a successful public-private partnership will bring valuable insight to the board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vazquez-Rowland is the Co-Founder and President of A Safe Haven Foundation which has helped thousands of people get out of poverty. It is a unique organization that uses a hybrid not-for-profit and for-profit business strategy to best use resources and create revenue models that are sustainable. The model Vazquez-Rowland helped develop has been recognized at the national and international level.

Vazquez-Rowland has been honored by the White House, Rotary International, the Illinois Secretary of State, and various local and national organizations for her work in combatting poverty and homelessness. She is a graduate of Loyola University and lives in Bartlett.

More like this: