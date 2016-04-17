COLLINSVILLE - The Madison County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner to be held April 23 in Collinsville. The Madison County Republican Party is proud to announce that Kristina Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Policy Institute, will be the featured speaker at the party’s 61th Annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April 23 at the American Legion Hall in Collinsville.

From her post in Springfield, Rasmussen advises Illinois’ decision-makers on policy solutions. She’s a principled advocate for economic freedom and a respected taxpayer watchdog. She specializes in fiscal issues, government reform and economic competitiveness.

Rasmussen is a frequent contributor on FoxNews, CNN, Fox Business, C-SPAN, The Wall Street Journal and the Economist. Her opinion pieces have also been featured in the Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, National Review Online, Investor’s Business Daily, The Hill, US News and World Report and Crain’s Chicago Business.

“It is an honor to have Kristina Rasmussen attend our Lincoln Day Dinner,” said Madison County GOP Chairman Chris Slusser. “She has the unique talent of being both a brilliant policy analyst and a very dynamic speaker. For those who haven’t heard her speak, they’re in for quite a treat.”

The Madison County Republican’s Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the American Legion Hall in Collinsville, Illinois (1022 Vandalia Street). There will be a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m, with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. In addition to Rasmussen, federal, state and local candidates will be in attendance.

Madison County Circuit Judge John Barberis and 5th District Appellate Court Justice Randy Moore, both candidates for the 5th District Appellate Court, will also be featured speakers.

Individual tickets are $40.00, or $320.00 for a table of 8. Tickets and sponsorships are still available.

For more information, please contact Madison County Republican Chairman Chris Slusser at slussergop@gmail.com or (618) 830-4980.





