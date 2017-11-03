EDWARDSVILLE - Rare slides and video footage following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be presented and discussed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, during the next Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Arts & Issues production, featuring former Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin.

“Five Days in November: A Multimedia Presentation with Clint Hill,” held in SIUE’s Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom, is being presented in observance of the 54th anniversary of the assassination of Kennedy, which occurred on Nov. 22, 1963.

On Nov. 21, 1963, Hill was with President and Mrs. Kennedy as they departed the White House for Texas—traveling that day to San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth. On Nov. 22, Hill was with the Kennedys as they traveled to Dallas, was in the motorcade when JFK was assassinated, and stayed by Jacqueline Kennedy's side for the next three days through the heart wrenching funeral of the President.

Co-author McCubbin will interview Hill about the five days that changed the world forever.

“This is a great opportunity for students, staff, faculty and the community to meet and hear from an eyewitness to one of the great tragedies in American history,” said Grant Andree, director of the Arts & Issues series. “This should be an unforgettable presentation.”

General admission is $25 for adults; $23 for SIUE staff, faculty, retirees, alumni and seniors 65 and older; and $15 for students of any school. SIUE students are admitted free, courtesy of the Office of Student Affairs. SIUE students can obtain tickets at the MUC Welcome Desk.

Tickets can be purchased at artsandissues.com, by phone at 1-866-698-4253 or at the Morris University Center (MUC) Welcome Desk.

The Arts & Issues series brings artistic excellence to the SIUE campus through an eclectic blend of speakers and performers. For more than 33 years, SIUE’s Arts & Issues series has highlighted some of the world’s finest artists. Each season, thought-provoking speakers inspire people of all ages and backgrounds. Thanks to the underwriting of SIUE, corporations, foundations and individual donors, tickets are often discounted as much as 50 percent.

