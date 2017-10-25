COLLINSVILLE – Fall is the perfect time to check out the World Bird Sanctuary at Cahokia Mounds. They’re hosting a Raptor Awareness Show in the Interpretive Center auditorium Saturday, November 4 at 2:00 p.m.

This free show will feature live birds of prey, possibly including owls, hawks, a buzzard, kestrel, an eagle, as well as other birds. Sanctuary representatives will discuss the differences and similarities of the various species as well as the different habitats and characteristics of each. The highlight of the show is when some of the birds fly above the heads of the audience.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

Starting October 30, the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center will shift to a five-days-a-week schedule, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays until next spring. The Center will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the grounds are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for children, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

More like this: