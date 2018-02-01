EDWARDSVILLE - Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., has recently been selected to the 2018 Illinois Super Lawyers list. This honor is reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice. Only 5 percent of attorneys in Illinois receive this distinction.

The selection method for Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase process with peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators and selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The intent is to create a reliable, comprehensive and varied listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers resources provided are to help consumers in the selection of a qualified lawyer.

Randy Gori said he was glad to hear the news announcing this honor.

“I am pleased to be selected as a 2018 Illinois Super Lawyer. Being affiliated with this organization, one that chooses attorneys from all firm sizes and over 70 practice areas in the U.S., is a wonderful resource for individuals in search of legal assistance,” said Gori.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at (888) 362-6890.

