EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., June 27, 2012 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., (http://www.gorijulianlaw.com) today announced that Randy Gori was invited to be a member of the National Trial Lawyers Association.

The National Trial Lawyers Association is a professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who exemplify superior qualifications as civil plaintiff or criminal defense trial lawyers. This national organization provides networking opportunities, advocacy training, and the highest quality educational programs for trial lawyers. The mission of The National Trial Lawyers is to combine resources, power, and influence into formidable forces to preserve and protect individual rights, our profession, and the judicial system.

Gori focuses his practice on asbestos litigation, benzene litigation and personal injury. In addition to being a member of the National Trial Lawyers Association, Gori is also a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Illinois Super Lawyers (2012), Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Madison County Bar Association, Bar Association of St. Louis, American Bar Association, Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, and American Association for Justice. He is also a member of the Edwardsville Township Democratic Club and a committeeman for the Edwardsville Democratic Precinct.

A practicing attorney since 1998, Gori is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He resides in Edwardsville.

Randy Gori and Barry Julian formed Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, in summer 2008. The firm practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call (618) 659-9833 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com

