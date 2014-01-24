EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., January 23, 2014 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., today announced that Randy Gori, partner at the firm, has met the standards of excellence outlined by the American Society of Legal Advocates and was selected as a Top 100 Litigation Lawyers in the State of Illinois for 2014.

The American Society of Legal Advocates (ASLA) Top 100 Lawyers designation is shared among seasoned legal veterans with demonstrated excellence in their field and a sustained commitment to the profession. ASLA members are exclusively lawyers who have been identified by their peers to be the most skilled in practice. The ASLA is an invitation-only, nationwide organization of elite lawyers in practice today. ASLA draws its membership from lawyers who combine stellar legal credentials with a proven commitment to community engagement and the highest professional standards.

Gori graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. He is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court, Western District of

Missouri, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois. He is also a frequent speaker on asbestos litigation.

Gori is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association as a Legislative Committee Member, St. Clair County Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Product Liability & Insurance Law Committee Member, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Board of Managers, Madison County Bar Association, American Bar Association, Member, Bar Association of St. Louis, American Association for Justice, Leaders Forum Member, Edwardsville

Township Democratic Club, Board of Directors & Treasurer, Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, Edwardsville Democratic Precinct, Committeeman, National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers, President.

As a partner at Gori Julian & Associates, Gori is part of a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

As evidence of its commitment to its clients, Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure ? exposure that can lead to the development of various cancers, including mesothelioma.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

