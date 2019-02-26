EDWARDSVILLE - What began as a random roommate pairing via Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Housing has transpired into a successful business venture for two sophomores pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer management and information systems (CMIS) from the School of Business.

Julian Smith, of Anna, and Diego Espinoza, of Round Lake, connected quickly during an ice breaker session their freshman year. Realizing a shared interest in solving technology problems, Smith invited Espinoza to become a partner in the business he had started in high school.

The student entrepreneurs have since grown Tech Fusion, LLC into a thriving business with expanded reach since they opened a store in Troy, and enhanced their service since hiring office administrator Karly Reyes.

“When we started together we had $30 in our bank account,” recalled Smith, Tech Fusion, founder and project director. “We literally had nothing. But, we’ve done our planning. We’ve set goals, met our goals and set new goals. We’ve put in the work.”

Tech Fusion offers computer repair, website design, security camera installation, general IT services and more.

“Our service is accessible and efficient,” said Espinoza, co-owner and marketing director. “We work with a lot of students, community members and businesses. We like building trusted relationships with customers. That kind of service is much more valuable than just fixing a computer and being considered an IT guy. In fact, our company tagline is ‘our commitments create connections.’”

Smith and Espinoza balance their work and CMIS studies by taking advantage of SIUE’s flexible course options.

“We have strong time management skills,” Espinoza explained. “Each semester, we first set up our classes, including hybrid and online options, and then fill in any schedule openings with hours in our office.”

“Each class we take offers us new knowledge and skills that help in our business,” Smith added. “Accounting was an extremely helpful class, as was economics and finance.”

Tech Fusion is located at 710 S. Main Street in Troy, and shares space with JB’s Smartphone Repair, owned by SIUE alumnus Josef Bosnyak.

See Video: https://youtu.be/xnpgzxUJfa4

