COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the ramps from IL 15 westbound to I-255 southbound and from I-255 northbound to IL 15 westbound will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020, weather permitting. These closures are necessary to make pavement repairs. The ramps will be reopened by 5 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation & Keeley & Sons, Inc. from Mascoutah, IL.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

