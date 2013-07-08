Citizens for Social & Economic Progress (CESP) will lead a Rally for Justice in front of St. Clair County Courthouse to demand that local elected and appointed officials are randomly tested for drugs on Tuesday, July 9, at 10am. This rally has been organized in response to the recent drug scandals involving local judges and county employees.

“We’re asking the good people of Belleville and St. Clair County to join us in telling our elected officials that they should be of clear and sound mind when they’re making decisions that impact our lives,” said CESP Chairman Lee Griffin. “Justice should be blind. Not high or drunk.”

Griffin is encouraging all people who want to see reform in St. Clair County’s government and judicial system to join them at their rally on Tuesday, July 9, at 10am at the St. Clair County Courthouse, located in downtown Belleville.

“This is an opportunity to make your voices heard. To tell the politically elite that we’re tired of their games and we’re tired of them thinking they are above the law. People have had their lives or their loved ones’ lives ruined by judges that may have not been in their right minds when they made their legal decisions. It’s not right and it needs to stop,” Griffin said.

Griffin hopes that a large presence of people will let elected officials and judges know they can’t hide behind “no comment” anymore.

“We’re tired of seeing all of these scandals hit the newspaper and seeing that the people in power, the people that can work to fix these problems, have no comment. They’re avoiding the issues and hiding, thinking the problems will just go away. Unfortunately, we don’t plan on going away,” Griffin said.

For more information about this event, please contact Lee Griffin at (618) 365-3137 or lee_griffin2002@yahoo.com or Belleville Alderwoman Melinda Hult at (618) 235-1520.

