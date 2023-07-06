EDWARDSVILLE - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open a location in Edwardsville. The fast food chain specializes in chicken tenders, fries, and “Cane’s Sauce,” and this would mark their second location in the Metro East.

The new location will be built as a drive-thru restaurant on the corner of Troy Road and Governors Parkway, on the far side of the BJC Outpatient Center parking lot. The site at 2104 Governors Parkway previously belonged to a gas station that stood when the BJC Outpatient Center building was occupied by Shop N Save.

The Edwardsville Administrative and Community Services Committee approved both a Special Use Permit and Variance last week, green-lighting the plans for a Raising Cane’s drive-thru restaurant and sending it to the full City Council for a vote on Thursday, July 6.

The variance reduces the typically-required minimum front setback of 50 feet for the structure. While the building itself adheres to the 50-foot setback, this variance will make room for planned canopies.

A timeline for construction is still unclear for now, but the project is set to move forward pending approval from the Edwardsville City Council. If approved, Edwardsville would become home to the Metro East’s second Raising Cane’s location, the first being in Fairview Heights.

