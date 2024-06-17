EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East’s second Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers location is set to open in Edwardsville on June 25, 2024, when the restaurant celebrates its Grand Opening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with giveaways and a special guest.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., attendees will get free merchandise and the opportunity to register for the restaurant’s “Lucky 20” promotion, in which 20 lucky participants will win free Raising Cane’s for a year.

More giveaway items are available for the first 100 dine-in customers to purchase any combo meal, who will receive a free hat and a Box Combo card to redeem upon their next visit.

Last but not least, Fredbird - the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mascot - will be on site at 1:30 p.m. giving away tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game.

The chicken chain’s newest home is located at 2126 Troy Road in Edwardsville, near the intersection of Troy Road and Governor’s Parkway. Its construction was put in motion last year when Edwardsville City Council members approved a Special Use Permit for the restaurant.

See more details about the Grand Opening event on the official Facebook event page.

