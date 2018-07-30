ALTON – Showers that rolled through the Alton area right at game time Sunday morning forced the postponement of the day’s schedule of games at the Illinois American Legion state baseball tournament.

The schedule was shuffled following Sunday’s rainout, with five games at both Redbird Field and SIU-Edwardsville’s Roy Lee Field now on the slate for Monday. Games now set for SIUE include an elimination game between Milan and Alton at 10 a.m.; a winner’s bracket game between Newton and Mount Prospect at noon, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s championship round; and the Milan-Alton winner meeting the Newton-Mount Prospect loser in an elimination game at 3 p.m.

Games at Redbird Field on Monday afternoon’s slate include Danville taking on Elgin at noon, with Elgin eliminated with a loss, and the Newton-Mount Prospect winner meeting the Danville-Elgin winner at 3 p.m. The final is set for Tuesday afternoon.

“We knew a few days ago it was going to happen this way,” said tournament chair and Alton GM Dennis Sharp. “SIUE saved us and we’ve got a contingency plan; they are good people and Lucas Whitehead’s a baseball guy – he’s worked with us all year and I appreciate them. SIUE helped us stay on schedule, so we’re good.”

“You just have to try and find a way to work around the weather,” said Post 126 manager Nick Paulda. “There’s nothing we can do about (the weather); we’ll keep the field in good condition – we’re not going to tear it up today.”

Having SIU as an option for games is a big help. “We didn’t want to have to use it,” Paulda said, “but in the end, it’ll help keep us on time – only one game is going to be pushed back as of right now.”

For updated information on the tournament, visit www.legionbb.com and follow Post 126’s Twitter feed, @Post126Basebal.

