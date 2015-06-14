After a rain delay of more than 2 1/2 hours prevented the game from even starting, Sunday’s contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals was postponed.

“We’re always ready to play and like the way the guys have been competing, but it’s out of our control so you don’t allow yourself to be disappointed,” commented Mike Matheny.

Sunday’s scheduled starter, John Lackey, will now start on Monday with the rest of the rotation being pushed back a day.

“Billy Findley, Mike Bertani, and C.J. Cherre did a real nice job right at the last minute–because both pitchers were just playing long-toss. It looked like it could miss us and they made a good call to hang on. It could’ve gotten into the first inning and had a mess on our hands and lost our starter. They did a nice job. I know sometimes people are looking in the sky wondering why we’re not out there playing, but this is one of those where it was the exact right thing to do.”

“We were hearing the same thing–we’ve got a cell coming, but we’re not sure after that. Next thing you know, we’ve got a cell that’s here and we’re not sure after that to the point where mentally, I think Lackey got ready six times.”

“We had a couple of false alarms,” downplayed Lackey with a smile. “Not a huge deal. I only played catch one time, so whatever.”

Fans who had tickets for Sunday’s game should use those same tickets for the make-up game on the to be determined date.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports