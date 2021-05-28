O'FALLON -The rain and thunderstorms that moved into the area Thursday afternoon forced suspension of play during the first and third place doubles matches of the Southwestern Conference boys tennis tournament at O'Fallon Township High School

Edwardsville was in first place at the time of the suspension with 18 points, with Belleville East in second with 16 points, the host Panthers were in third with 14 points, Belleville West was in fourth with 12 points, Alton is in fifth with nine points, Collinsville is in sixth with 5.5 points and East St. Louis is in seventh place with 3.5 points.

In the number one flight of the doubles, Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian received a bye into the semifinals, where they defeated Jonah Blanquart and Jake Buettner 6-1, 6-1. Blanquart and Buettner had defeated Xavier Carter and Parker Mayhew of Alton in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-1. Carter and Mayhew had a bye into the fifth place match, where they won over Nathan Wall and Damien Dedmon of Collinsville 6-0, 6-1. In the final, Dynamic and Karibian were tied in the first set with R.J. Miksell and Ben Harris of Belleville East 3-3 when the rains came in and suspended play.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the number two flight, the Tigers' Colton Hulme and Ben Blake went to the semifinals with a bye, where they defeated Jack Durante and Oscar Holme of Belleville West 6-0. 6-1. Durante and Holme won their quarterfinal match over Alton's Luke Boyd and Victor Humphrey 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals, and in the consolation bracket, Boyd and Humphrey received a bye into the fifth-place match, where the duo won over Collinsville's Lucas Schraeder and David Larner 6-1, 6-3. Hulme and Blake led the championship match against O'Fallon's Evan Potter and Nick Strobel 4-3 in the first set when play was suspended.

In the number three doubles, Jace Ackerman and Adrian Norcio of Edwardsville received a bye into the semifinals, where they defeated the Maroons' Jerry Aglin and Khole Germann 6-2, 6-0. Aglin and Germann won their quarterfinal match over the Redbirds' James McKeever and Chance Linnefelser 6-1, 6-2. McKeever and Linnefelser received a double-bye to finish in fifth place, while Ackerman and Norcio won the first set of the championship match against the Lancers' Robert Rozsahegyi and Curtis Martin 6-2 and had just started the second set when play was called off for the day.

The first and third place doubles matches will resume at OTHS Friday morning at 8:15 a.m., after which the singles matches will begin. The number one through three flights will be played at OTHS, while the number four through six flights will take place at Belleville East.

More like this: