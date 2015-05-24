After having Saturday’s game called early due to rain for a 3-2 defeat, the forecast for Sunday’s match-up between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals is looking even worse. Flooding is a concern in some areas and local forecasts are calling for at least a 70% chance of rain at the scheduled 1:10 first pitch.

No official word on the game being postponed or cancelled has been announced.

“I don’t think we’re surprised, they had been talking about this,” said Mike Matheny of the decision to halt play after 5 1/2 innings on Saturday. “Once it came it was going to be here for a while. Everything on the radar’s looking like that’s the case. Just hate to lose a ballgame like that.”

“It sucks, really bad,” bluntly described starter John Lackey. “A one-run ballgame, there’s a lot of game left.”

Lackey, who was credited with his 18th career complete game, allowed all three runs–two coming on a home run by Alex Gordon.

“Felt pretty good, really,” said Lackey on his outing. “Felt like I threw the ball pretty well. They’re a team that swings a lot, swings early in counts. Pretty much the two-run homer’s really about it. We were still in the ballgame, still had a pretty good chance.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases in both the 2nd and 5th inning, but were able to drive in only one run.

“We had opportunities–that’s the story here,” said Matheny of the two situations. “That hurts. We need those big hits. We had plenty of opportunities to make this a different outcome. We’d be celebrating this decision right now.”

–Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the 5th inning to extend his streak to 40 consecutive games reaching base to open the season. Albert Pujols holds the franchise mark of 42, which was set in 2008.

photo credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports