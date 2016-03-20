(Jupiter, FL) The Cardinals have made their latest round of roster moves, sending several players to minor league camp. Dean Anna and Aledmys Diaz have been optioned to Memphis (AAA) while Austin Gomber, Jeremy Hefner, Carson Kelly, and Deck McGuire have been re-assigned to the minor leagues.

The Cardinals now have 44 players in camp, which includes eight non-roster players.

TEJADA TO DEBUT

–Provided the rain clears up, which isn’t very likely according to local forecasts, the St. Louis Cardinals will get their first look at new shortstop Ruben Tejada today when they host the Miami Marlins.

The free agent signed with the team yesterday and is slated to bat 8th in today’s game.

Mike Leake is scheduled to start, with Dean Kiekeheffer, Kevin Siegrist, Juan Gonzalez, Trevor Rosenthal, Sam Tuivailala, and Seth Maness also on the docket.