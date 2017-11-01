EDWARDSVILLE – Brussels senior Erika Odelehr was part of an history-making moment for the Raiders' girls volleyball program last week.

Odelehr contributed five kills and four blocks as the Raiders came from behind in Game 3 to defeat Metro East Lutheran 26-24, 14-25, 25-22 at MEL's Hooks Gym in the IHSA Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional final to advance to the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional, where the Raiders played and lost to Steeleville Monday ending their season.

The win over MELHS provided the first regional crown in the program's history.

“It was amazing,” Odelehr said. “I have no words for the last few points; our coach (Melissa Stephens) just told us to never give up and keep going, so we did what she said. It was so tough because (MEL's) fan section (the Knight Nation cheer squad) was just absolutely crazy in my opinion; it was mentally hard, but we stuck through it.

“I'm really proud of us.”

With the Raiders advancing out of the regional for the first time, anything can happen, Odelehr felt; when asked how far the Raiders can go, “I don't know – maybe a state title if we work hard and keep our heads up and keep working,” she said.

“We were down a lot but at least five points and we just kept going,” Odelehr said when asked what she thought the key to match was. “We kept telling each other just don't give up, no matter what. I'm just really proud of my team.”

