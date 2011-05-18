Grafton, Ill., May 18, 2011… The scorching price of gas this spring has many area residents scrambling to find ways to stretch their summer vacation dollars as they strive to both beat the heat and entertain their families. By heading up to the bluffs in Grafton, Ill., however, families can enjoy a day-long excursion at Raging Rivers WaterPark without emptying their wallets. The 28-acre Raging Rivers WaterPark will be open starting Saturday, May 28, 2011, providing an affordable option for families that are looking to stay cool and add some excitement to their summer.

“Raging Rivers is the perfect summer getaway for families on a budget, and it offers something for everyone,” said Larry Smith, president and general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Whether you are looking for a day of adventure or prefer to relax and soak up the sun, Raging Rivers is a great alternative to the expensive summer vacation.”

Conveniently located 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch, Raging Rivers is the ideal place for a day trip or weekend getaway. A full day of fun and food is available for less than $100 for a family of four, and those looking to extend their stay will find great lodging deals near Raging Rivers, with hotels offering excellent weekend getaway packages. Ruebel Hotel & Saloon in Grafton offers a weekend getaway deal that provides a family of four a day of fun in the sun at the waterpark, a one-night stay and continental breakfast at the hotel, all for less than $175. Special lodging rates are also available with Holiday Inn Alton, Super 8 Jerseyville, and Pere Marquette Grafton.

Raging Rivers is also once again offering active military personnel and their families a discount off the already low admission prices. An active military identification card will give each member of the serviceperson’s immediate family the chance to spend a full day at the park for only $11 plus tax per person throughout the 2011 season.

In its 22nd season, Raging Rivers offers affordable entertainment that kids of all ages can appreciate. Thrill seekers will enjoy the Runaway Rafts, a 600-foot long adventure through swift water and wild rapids to three pools; the Shark Slide flume, which floats riders down a 45-foot tunnel flume into a catch pool; the 500-foot dual Cascade Body Flumes that twist and turn down the natural hills and contours of the park, and the one-of-a-kind Swirlpool. The two-bowl attraction takes riders down a tunnel flume, then swiftly into a giant vortex and ends by dropping the guest into a deep pool of water, incorporating three rides into one.

For guests looking for a more relaxing experience, the park also features a 700-foot-long Endless River of cool, clear water that lets riders float along at a tranquil 2 ½ mile per hour pace in a continuous loop; the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wavepool, which allows swimmers to relax when the waves are “off” and “ride the tide” when the four-foot waves start to roll, and the “just for kids” Itty Bitty Surf City that features a pint-sized waterslide, splash pool, rain tree and tunnel area. Tree House Harbor is another great interactive play area, featuring a crawl tunnel, overhead rope pulls, tunnel slides and the ever-popular bucket that randomly spills 1,000 gallons of water.

This season, Raging Rivers is open daily May 28th through June 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Beginning Saturday June 11th, the park will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 7th. From August 8th through August 21st , Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last blast of summer August 27th and 28th and September 3rd, 4th, and 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is $16.95 for children under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $19.95 for adults over 48 inches tall and FREE for children under the age of two. Guests arriving after 3:00 p.m. will save $5 on the price of each ticket. Individual Season Passes are available for $75 each, and family passes are $70 each when buying three or more. Season Passes include FREE parking, one FREE ticket for a friend and a 10 percent discount on all concession and gift shop purchases.

For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The water park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill. Raging Rivers WaterPark offers group and party packages that include special reserved group areas, onsite catering, food service and special group rates.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

