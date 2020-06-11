GRAFTON - While the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 have delayed the opening of Raging Rivers WaterPark for a few weeks, Phase 4 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan is on track to begin later this month, setting the stage for Raging Rivers to safely reopen for the summer. Officials at the park announced they have set Friday, June 26, as opening day for Raging River’s 31st season.

Located along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre summer destination will be open daily through August 23, then open on weekends through Labor Day, on Sept. 7.

“We are carefully monitoring the current health situation and will continue to follow recommendations on how to open and operate our waterpark, as the health and safety of our guests and employees remain our highest priority,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers Waterpark. “Our team is busy filling the pools and we are all beyond excited to welcome back guests who will be eager to emerge from the stay-at-home status and join us for some familiar fun in the sun.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the waterpark will be implementing various preventative measures in line with the recommendations of government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These encompass social distancing procedures, including six-foot markings at entries to the park and to individual rides, as well as by food service areas; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing; food service and other customer-facing staff required to wear gloves and face coverings, and, of course, frequent hand washing. To ensure compliance with public health distancing recommendations, attendance caps will be enforced to control the number of guests admitted each day to avoid the kind of uncontrolled crowds recently seen at public beaches.

“Raging Rivers’ 28-acre facility allows for more than enough space to satisfy CDC guidelines and safely accommodate guests,” added Morgan.

In keeping with years past, guests can bring food and beverages to consume in the picnic area outside the waterpark, but no outside food and beverages are allowed into the waterpark, with limited exceptions. This year the exceptions will only be for sealed bottled water, baby food (formula), and medically required foods for special dietary needs. In addition, Souvenir Cups are allowed to be brought inside the waterpark and $1.50 refills are permitted. Raging Rivers will be selling the Souvenir Cups for $14.99, with the first refill free.

Due to the impact on the park’s operating schedule, all Season Passholders will be welcomed into the park each day beginning at 10:00 a.m. to avoid overcrowded lines at the front gate and give them the opportunity to enjoy a little extra time in the park. If a Season Passholder is bringing a guest with a “Complimentary Ticket”, they will also be allowed to enter during this early opening to the park. No other tickets will be accepted before the regular opening time of 10:30 a.m.

Since opening in 1990, Raging Rivers WaterPark has become a Midwest oasis, offering entertainment for individuals of all ages. When visiting the park, guests have the option of testing out one or all of several distinctly different slides, including Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, Shark Slide Flume, and the Swirlpools; relaxing in an endless river; catching the waves in the massive wave pool, or chilling out in rentable cabanas, party areas and more. Two additional water areas specifically dedicated to little ones include Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor.

Regular admission is $25.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $29.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children two years and younger. Arrive after 3 p.m. and save $8 on the price of each ticket, or purchase a discounted next day-pass for day two of fun.

For more information and updates in policies regarding COVID-19, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for the Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, cabana rentals, company partnership discounts, group and party packages, and operating hours throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling 618.786.2345.

