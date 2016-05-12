GRAFTON - This summer, spend days basking in the sun surrounded by a fun-filled environment and with hundreds of friends... all while getting paid for it. Raging Rivers WaterPark is searching for qualified lifeguards to join their summer 2016 team. If you are an outgoing and hardworking individual, who is always sporting a smiling face, this is the perfect summer job for you.

Stationed throughout the park, lifeguards get to witness the excitement as guests race down the 500-foot slides, relish the calm as guests relax in lazy river or experience both as they watch over the 18,000-square-foot wave pool. As part of the Raging Rivers team, lifeguards and other employees get to enjoy the perks of a Raging Rivers season pass, discounts on food and merchandise, and free park tickets for your family and friends.

“We have many lifeguards who return year after year because they absolutely love it! It is such a rewarding and fun way to spend the summer,” stated Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “It truly is the perfect summer job.”

Splashing into its 27th season, Raging Rivers WaterPark will be opening Saturday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark provides families from all across the region with unbeatable prices and endless excitement.

Additional employment opportunities are available in various other areas at the WaterPark, including: admissions, food & beverage, house and grounds, work crew, gift shop, office and EMT First Aid. Employment applications can be found online at http://www.ragingrivers.com/employment2016.htm. To apply, email your completed application to questions@ragingrivers.com.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

